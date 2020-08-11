Abia APC Caucus expresses satisfaction with Buhari’s administration

Kindly Share This Story:

The Abia Caucus of the All Progressives People Congress (APC) has expressed satisfaction with the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the South-East, listing some of the Federal Government’s infrastructure development in the area.

The caucus passed a vote of confidence in the president during its maiden meeting held on Saturday at the Camp Neya country home of the Senate Chief Whip and Leader of the Caucus, Sen. Orji Kalu, in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area (LGA).

In a 13-point communique made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Monday, the group cited the construction of the Second Niger Bridge and rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, which cut across Abia, as some of the projects in the zone.

It, however, observed that there was room for improvement in areas of infrastructure and political appointments

The caucus also passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the National Assembly for the political stability in both chambers.

The communique was jointly signed by Orji, the state Chairman of the party, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and Caucus Secretary, Acho Obioma.

It commended the leadership of the National Assembly for providing visionary leadership and political stability in both chambers.

The caucus resolved that the party “must be repositioned”, ahead of the 2023 polls, in order to ensure its victory at all levels of government and also assert its position in Abia politics.

It underscored the need for unity of purpose and harmony among all the party stakeholders.

It recommended an aggressive membership drive ahead of future elections, adding that the party leadership would undertake a tour of the 17 LGAs in September.

It further suggested that all appointments from the federal government should be routed through the state party structure and caucus.

According to the caucus, elected and appointed office holders “must work harmoniously for the greater good of the party”.

It announced the constitution of a disciplinary and reconciliation committee to handle internal party conflicts, with a former Governorship Aspirant, Chief FN Nwosu, a legal practitioner, as the Chairman.

It also stressed the need to strengthen the funding of the party through monthly contributions by elected and appointed office holders, caucus members and stakeholders.

Other sources included donations and financial support from party stalwarts and associates.

It barred party officials from heading or belonging to individual political structures and support groups.

The caucus directed that such structures and groups “must work closely and in tandem with the party structure.”

It approved the urgent inauguration of zonal, local government and ward caucuses.

It congratulated its members, who were elected or appointed into leadership positions in the legislative and executive arms of government.

It also lauded the efforts of some of them who had attracted developmental projects to their constituencies and the state.

Also at an expanded caucus of the party on Sunday in Igbere, the party leadership appointed Rep. Benjamin Kalu, as the mouthpiece of the caucus.

Kalu, representing Bende Federal Constituency, is the Spokesman of the House of Representatives.

The expanded caucus urged the party leadership to brace up in providing viable opposition against the alleged maladministration and ineptitude of the ruling-Peoples Democratic Party in Abia.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

