30-yr old man arrested for raping minor in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

THE police in Delta State have arrested a 30-year old man, simply identified as Mr Jomaph for allegedly raping an 11-year old girl.

Jomaph was arrested in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of the state after he was caught in the dastardly act in an apartment with a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera.

It was learned that the victim had gone to use the convenience but the suspect sneaked in and allegedly forcefully had canal knowledge of the unsuspecting little girl.

A source said: “The victim cried out from the toilet after she was defiled and the man denied ever doing it, but the CCTV installed in the premises captured him sneaking into the room after the victim cried out of the toilet.

“The man denied the incident until the CCTV reviewed that he went into the room while the girl was still there.”

Another source who also spoke on the development noted that upon seeing the footage of the CCTV, the suspect started apologizing for his action until police operatives were invited to arrest him.

Contacted, Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Onome Onowakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect was caught in CCTV footage after earlier denying committing the crime.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: