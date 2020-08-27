10 facts to know about Attah of Igala, Michael Oboni

Kindly Share This Story:

Arogbonlo Israel

The death of the Attah of Igala II, Dr Idakwo Michael Ameh Oboni was received with a great shock amid mixed reactions by many Nigerians on Thursday, 27th August 2020.

Though the death of the late dynast has not been made official at the time of filing this report, however, information extracted from reliable sources claimed the king died of an illness at an undisclosed hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Here’s what you need to know about the late king:

1. Idakwo Michael Ameh Oboni was born in 1948 and died at the age of 72.

2. He enrolled at the Saint Boniface Primary School Idah and completed in 1960.

3. He was admitted at Saint Augustine College Kabba in 1961 and graduated in 1967.

4. He joined the Airforce in 1968 and was discharged in 1974 on his request.

5. The late Attah worked briefly at the Ministry of Lands in the then old Kwara state as land inspection officer from 1974 to 1975. He resigned in 1975 and proceed to Kaduna Polytechnic in 1976 to study Estate Management and graduated in 1980.

6. In 1981, he took up an appointment with the FCDA and retired in 2006 as a deputy director.

7. He was the first Attah in history to stay with one wife. In his words, “I have chosen to stay with one wife because one wife is even too many. I am the first Attah in history to stay with one wife and I am comfortable with that,” quoted from PUNCH August 26, 2017 edition.

8. He was appointed into office on Wednesday, March 6th 2013 by the former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada. The appointment followed the laid down procedure according to the Igala Native Law and Customs as it relates to the selection and appointment of a successor to the throne of Attah Igala.

9. His Royal Majesty, Dr. Michael Oboni never grew up with his parents; he grew up in the Catholic mission where he completed his primary and secondary school respectively.

10. He’s blessed with children and grandchildren.

