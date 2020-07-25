You’re the worst Senate President in Nigeria’s history, Arthur Eze replies Anyim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

BILLIONAIRE oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze has fired back at the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Pius Anyim who accused him, (Eze) of being a contract chaser.

Eze had in an earlier interview accused Anyim of concentrating his attention only in his area when he was in public office, saying the only road he built was the one that passed through his community.

Replying Anyim yesterday, Eze’s media aide, Mr. Okechukwu Okpala described the attack as a testament to the emptiness which characterized Anyim’s tenure in office both as SGF and senate president.

Okpala said: “Anyim, a man who became the President of the Nigerian Senate by irony of fate and accident of history should know that Prince Arthur Eze towers shoulder high above him and the Prince is not his match in a any respect.

Any attempt to compare both personalities would therefore be like comparing night and day. For him to insinuate that the Ukpo prince is only known for contact awards is laughable and childish and at best borne out of jealousy.

“Despite the fact that Anyim has served in government at various times his records and personal acceptability, impact and clout do not come close to that of Prince Eze who has never been in government or employed by anybody as he has been creating jobs since he left school.

“Today, Prince Arthur Eze is a world class oil and gas magnate, a continental financial stronghold and a gigantic philanthropist. The truth is that occupying political offices does not make a man.

“Many Nigerians are well aware that the several errors of judgment during the Jonathan administration were as a result of his emptiness, lack of tact and strategic planning. Can one therefore compare that poor record in public service with the sterling and exceptional leadership qualities of Prince Arthur Eze?

“It is on record that Senator Anyim is the worst Senate president that the South East zone has produced. He was not able to attract any meaningful development to the zone throughout his tenure. “As long as Anyim stayed, both as Senate President and SGF he could not cause the execution of the second Niger bridge which the Buhari administration is now executing? Even the East West road project which could have had direct benefit for the South East was treated with lethargy during his time.

Vanguard

