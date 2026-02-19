Tinubu congratulates ex-Senate President, Anyim at 65

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated the former President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, on his 65th birthday.

President Tinubu described Senator Anyim, who also served as Secretary to the Federal Government during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, as a believer in the promise of a greater, more prosperous Nigeria and an invaluable ally in the progressive family.

The President further said that the former President of the Senate is one of the nation’s exemplary leaders, who stood up against attempts to besmirch the integrity of the National Assembly, choosing the uncomfortable and unpopular path.

The message read: “With joy, I congratulate Chief Anyim Pius Anyim on his 65th birthday today, February 19.

“I join his family and friends in celebrating this milestone and pray that today brings him more joy and happiness.

“Since 1998, Chief Anyim has been a constant figure in Nigeria’s political landscape. His political longevity affirms his ability to build bridges and work with stakeholders across the aisle.

“He is one of our nation’s exemplary leaders. As President of the Senate, he stood up against attempts to besmirch the integrity of the National Assembly; he chose the uncomfortable and unpopular path.

“Serving as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim contributed his quota to deepening reforms and, as a prominent leader, has often advanced matters of unity, dialogue, and development.”

It continued: “Anyim is a believer in the promise of a greater, more prosperous Nigeria and an invaluable ally in the progressive family.

“As he celebrates his 65th birthday, I wish him good health and strength, especially as our nation needs more patriots who will always ensure its peace, progress, and development.”

Vanguard News