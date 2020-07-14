‘Yahoo boy’ in trouble over $2,500 internet fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State has convicted one Timileyin Awojodu, over internet fraud of 2,500USD.

The convict, who was docked before Justice Peter Life, was said to have fraudulently obtained the money from his American victim.

The Prosecutor from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, AbduRasheed Sulaeman, told the court that the convict impersonated one Troy Stone to dupe his victim.

Sulaeman tendered as exhibit before the court, the money recovered from the convict, one iPhone 7, his confessional statement, and pictures of nude photographs printed on his email.

The convict pleaded guilty to the crime and opted for plea bargaining.

His counsel, Dotun Akinsanmi, urged the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing him, noting that he has spent about 73 days in the custody of EFCC.

Justice Life, however, found him guilty (of the internet fraud) as charged and ordered that he should be remanded in a correctional facility and adjourned to July 21, 2020, to sentence the convict.

Meanwhile, in another news, an American woman lured to Nigeria on a promise of marriage and held for more than a year by an internet fraudster has been rescued, police said on Sunday.

The suspect, Chukwuebuka Obiakuwhom, met the American woman on Facebook, and extorted $48,000 from her by promising to marry her.

“Police operatives have successfully rescued an American citizen who was confined in a Lagos hotel, where she was held against her wish for over a year,” police spokesman Frank Mba, said in a statement.

“The victim, a retired civil servant from Washington DC, USA, reportedly arrived in Nigeria on February 13, 2019″, and was held hostage by the suspect who also sexually abused her.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

