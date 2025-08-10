Cybercrime: Police secure convictions for 21 foreign nationals over alleged internet fraud syndicate

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — The Nigeria Police Force has achieved a major breakthrough in its campaign against cybercrime, securing the conviction of 21 foreign nationals linked to a sophisticated internet fraud syndicate uncovered in Abuja in November 2024.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this on Sunday, recalling that operatives of the Force carried out a coordinated raid on a building in the Jahi area of Abuja on November 3, 2024, based on credible intelligence.

The operation led to the arrest of 130 suspects, including 113 foreign nationals — predominantly of Chinese and Malaysian origin — and 17 Nigerian accomplices. The suspects were implicated in large-scale internet fraud, hacking, and other cybercrimes deemed capable of threatening Nigeria’s national security and economic integrity.

Following extensive investigations, the suspects were arraigned in court on December 2, 2024. Adejobi explained that the trial process was supported by robust digital forensic evidence and expert witness testimonies.

“As of Friday, August 1, 2025, twenty-one of the accused persons have been convicted and sentenced by a competent court,” he said, adding that the prosecution of the remaining suspects is ongoing in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to combating cybercrime and emphasized that the convictions send a strong warning to cybercriminals, both within and outside Nigeria, that the country will not serve as a haven for such activities.

The Police further assured the public of its continued use of advanced technology, international partnerships, and rigorous investigations to dismantle organized cybercrime networks.

Updates on the remaining prosecutions will be provided as proceedings continue in court.