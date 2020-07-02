We’ll stop illegal appointments by Chief Executives — FCC Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

As Buhari swears-in members of FCC, FCSC, RMAFC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday swore-in the Chairman and members of the Federal Character Commission, FCC, Federal Civil Service Commission, FCSC and the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC.

The swearing-in which was attended by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari took place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking after taking the oath of office, the Commissioner representing Adamawa State on the board of FCC, Dr. Salihu Bello, said that the commission was established to foster unity, equity, and fairness in the recruitment exercise.

Dr. Bello alleged that some Chief Executive Officers of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs sometimes contravene the principles of the federal character by engaging in illegal appointments, assuring that the commission will look into such anomalies to ensure that every part of the country is carried along in recruitment exercise.

He said, “We have very powerful Commissioners now that whatever happens, we are going to make sure that we do our best to carry Nigerians along and make sure that we abide by what the Constitution says about the Federal Character Commission. We have to build unity and do the right thing to achieve what the Commission was created for.

“Nigerians will expect we do our best because the oath of office we took is a promise to Nigerians that we will do our best, we will abide by all the rules and regulations and make sure that all the MDAs that are under the Federal Character comply with the principle of the Federal Character irrespective of the positions of the people.

“This is one of the problems we used to have in Federal Character Commission where Chief Executives of MDAs don’t comply with the rules of federal character, sometimes they do illegal appointments, we have to seriously look into this so that every individual from every state will be carried along in our recruitment exercise.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner representing Edo state, Dr. Festus Imuetinyan, said that it is the duty of the FCC to ensure that the people of Nigeria are united.

He said,”I am very grateful for this opportunity that Mr. President has offered me. The first thing I will say is that I will not disappoint him, I will serve my country and we all know all the problems of the plurality of Nigeria and I think the whole idea of the federal character principle is to be able to in spite of all difficulties to ensure that the people of Nigeria are united.”

The SGF, Boss Mustapha, spoke on expectations from chairmen and members of FCC, FCSC and the RMAFC told the three commissions to take their constitutional responsibilities seriously so that the administration will deliver on its Next Level agenda to the Nigerian people.

Mustapha said: “Basically, they have some constitutional responsibilities because all these commissions are mentioned in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and so that presupposes that already the constitution has provided for them a mandate. More especially as we are notching towards the end of the President’s tenure.

“We have just spent a year and we have three years to go but there are so many things that we want them to begin to do in terms of reenergizing the system.

“The Federal Character Commission particularly has the responsibilities in the constitution which is very fundamental to ensure equitable distribution of not only offices but even of amenities and benefits and welfare to the people of the country.

“The Revenue Mobilization, Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), is very critical, particularly now that we have a very serious shortfall in our earnings. The essence of the revenue mobilization is to look at the non-oil sector particularly in terms of mobilizing revenue for the country.

“I believe that now that they have the full compliment of their membership, they should be able to give it the necessary drive.

“The Federal Character Commission (FCC), is an institution that has the responsibility of looking at the federal civil service in terms of employment, promotion, capacity and we need a new civil service to take us to the next level.”

Gboyega Oladele, Osun RMAFC representative said,” I am pleased to be inaugurated by Mr. President and I want to assure Mr. President and every Nigerian that we are going to do our jobs to the best of our ability and carry the mandate in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ginika Florence Tor representing Enugu state said, “I am to represent my State to ensure that they get their quota as much as fair sharing and I will make sure that everyone in my state that deserves will get it. It is all about impact, it’s all about touching lives.

” Of course we all know what the President wants, he wants to reach out to everyone. I will do my work diligently in accordance with the directives of the President.”

Abiodun Akilade, Ogun State, said “the job is very hectic and we believe that we will ensure that there is equity in the distribution of social amenities and distribution of jobs for every Nigerians

There must sense of federal character in whatever we are doing in this country.

Members of the Federal Character Commission that were sworn-in are it’s Chairman, Muheeba Dankaka from Kwara state, Henry Ogbulogo (Abia); Salihu Bello (Adamawa); Dorah Daniel (Akwa-Ibom); Ibeabuchi Uche, (Anambra); Mohammed Tijjani, (Bauchi); Tonye Okio, (Bayelsa); Silas Mfa Macikpah (Benue); Abba Ali Monguno (Borno); and Nsor Atamgba, (Cross River) and Moses Anaughe (Delta).

Others are, George Afamefuna Ossi, (Ebonyi); Imuetinyan Festus (Edo); Sesan Fatoba (Ekiti); Ginika Florence Tor, (Enugu); Hamza Mohammed (Gombe); Diogu Uche, (Imo); Lawan Ya’u Roni, (Jigawa); Hadiza Usman Muazu (Kaduna); Mohammed Awwal Na’iya (Kano); Lawal Garba (Katsina); Abubakar Atiku Bunu, (Kebbi); Idris Eneye Bello, (Kogi); James Jiya John Kolo (Kwara), Addul Wasiu Kayode Bawa-Allah (Lagos); Alakayi Toro Mamman, (Nasarawa); and Suleiman Barau Said, (Niger).

Also sworn-in are Abiodun Akinlade,(Ogun); Olufemi Omosanya, (Ondo); Adeoye Olalekan, (Osun); Adeniyi Olowofela, (Oyo); Stephen Jings, (Plateau); Wokocha Augustine, (Rivers); Abdullahi Tafida, (Sokoto); Armaya’u Abubakar, (Taraba); Jibril Maigari, (Yobe); Sani Garba, (Zamfara); and Adamu Sidi-Ali, (FCT).

Members of RMAFC are, Salamatu Bala (Adamawa), Alfred Egba (Bayelsa), Adamu Dibal (Borno), Oladele Gboyega (Osun), Abubakar Wamakko (Sokoto) and Ahmed Yusuf (Taraba).

For Federal Civil Service Commission, Frederick Ekwem represents Imo and Abia states, while Jonah Madugu, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau.

