Two communities submerged by flood in Niger State

By Wole Mosadomi

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed as two Communities in Lapan Gwari in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State were submerged by flood after a heavy downpour.

Many houses, farmlands, and fish ponds were ravaged as the state capital, Minna and its environs have been experiencing heavy downpour for two days consecutively with the heaviest and more devastating experienced Wednesday and yesterday.

However, no life was lost but many people within the Community have been rendered homeless and their property washed away.

One of the affected people simply identified as Ahmadu blamed the state government for their predicament.

“This flood has been occurring for over five years submerging our houses and other belongings and government had always ended up with unfulfilled promises of coming to our rescue.

“We expect action and no longer empty promises to avert this annual occurrence because we are tired,” he lamented

However, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane in a Statement through his information Officer, Lawal Tanko, commiserated with the victims of the disaster and expressed concern over their plight.

He stressed that the State Government was deeply concerned with this unfortunate incident.

According to the SSG, “the State Government commiserates with the people of Lapan Gwari and Bosso Local Government over the sad incidence that ravaged many farmlands, fish ponds and houses in the community and I want to assure you that government will do its best to remedy the situation.”

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had some months ago alerted some states including Niger of possible floods in riverine areas of the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

