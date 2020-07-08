Third Mainland Bridge: Fed, Lagos govts release 6 months traffic plan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Federal and Lagos State Governments, yesterday, rolled out traffic management plans for seamless execution during the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge maintenance scheduled to last for six months.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, the Lagos State Commissioner of Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde and Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, said this at a joint media briefing in Alausa, Ikeja.

Popoola said the routine maintenance of the bridge would be carried out from July 24 to January 24th, 2021.

He said: “We don’t want the bridge to collapse. We want to replace all worn out components and joints.

“The maintenance of the 11.8km Third Mainland Bridge is going to be carried out between Friday, July 24, 2020 and Sunday, January 24, 2021.

“Consequently, the bridge will be partially closed and there will be a diversion of traffic from midnight to 1.00 pm every morning for movement from Oworonsoki to Lagos Island only on the Lagos Island-bound lane; while from 1.00 pm to midnight, Lagos Island to Oworonsoki traffic only on the Lagos Island-bound lane. This will be in place for three months for the repairs of the Oworonsoki bound lane.

“Motorists are advised to also ply the alternative routes of Carter Bridge through Iddo to Oyingbo to join Adekunle ramp inward Oworonsoki or from Ijora through Western Avenue to Ikorodu Road.”

In his remarks, the Transport Commissioner, Mr. Oladeinde said that motorists should ensure that traveling on the road with personal vehicles is necessary before embarking on such mission, saying that the government intends to make buses available to ease the situation on the people.

We’ll manage traffic —FRSC

On his part, the Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide, said: “The task we have before us is going to be a big one; we cannot deny the fact that the demand is going to take a lot from us – the security agencies, the state and federal.”

