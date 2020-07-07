Teenage boy drowns in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A teenage boy identified as Atiku Sani, 16 years old has drowned in a pond in Bachirawa, Ungoggo local government area of Kano State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 4:05 pm on Monday evening when the boy went swimming at the neighbouring pond.

The Spokesperson of the State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed who confirmed the incident to Vanguard on Tuesday said the boy was rescued dead.

“We got a distress call from Bachirawa in Ungoggo local government area at about 0405pm through one Malam Usaini Muhammad.

“On receiving information, we deployed our rescue team to the scene of the incident where we found that it was a boy of about 16 years, Atiku Sani who fell inside open water.

“The victim was rescued dead and was handed over to Ward Head of Rijiyar Lemo Darerawa B, Alh. Musa Ibrahim.

“Parents are advised to be wary of the whereabouts of their wards and caution them from going to swim at the pond especially those who cannot swim,” Muhammed said.

