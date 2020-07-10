Kindly Share This Story:

The Media Women Forum has described the Sexual Harassment Bill recently passed by the Senate as a welcomed development as it would prevent sexual harassment and exploitation of female students by lecturers in the Nation’s tertiary institutions.

The bill which was passed on Tuesday, July 7, prohibits and redresses sexual harassment of students, while also outlawing any form of sexual or romantic relationship in tertiary institutions.

In a statement signed by Mrs Toro Ladipo, the Forum noted: “While we would have loved to see the bill expanded to accommodate other levels of education and other places where women experience sexual harassment, we, however, see it as timely and in line with agitation to ending sexual harassment of girls and women in general”.

“We use this opportunity to call on the National Assembly to expedite action on other gender-related bills, especially the Gender and Equal Opportunity and Anti-rape bills”.

It would be recalled that the rampant cases of sexual harassment and exploitation of female students in tertiary institutions forced the Senate to propose the bill in 2016.

The unwholesome practice was heightened by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) sex for grade documentary aired last year which led to the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

Vanguard News

