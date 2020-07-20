Security: Buhari, Buratai meet at Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting is not known at press time, but it may not be unconnected to the worsening security situation in the country.

Recall that recently President Buhari in a meeting with Service Chiefs and other security heads warned that he would no longer tolerate escalation of insecurity in the house.

He frowned at lack of synergy among the security heads and told them to work together in order to bring to a halt myriads of security challenges bedevilling the country.

Just Saturday morning, it was reported that armed bandits allegedly killed 16 soldiers and injured 30 in an ambush around Shimfida in Jibia local government area of Katsina.

Besides, kidnappers had struck in Kaduna a few days ago and allegedly abducted over six persons including a policewoman.

Vanguard News

