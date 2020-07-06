Remembering the Korean War with music, films

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Thursday, June 25, 2020, marked the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.

To honour fallen heroes in that unfortunate conflict, commemoration activities including music performances, documentary film shows, etc., were held in different countries across the globe.

According to history, the Korean War which claimed millions of lives began on June 25, 1950, following a surprise attack by troops across the border that separated North and South Korea, and ended in 1953.

It’s on record that the Korean War began less than two years after North and South Korea was founded, with the North invading the South with support from China and the Soviet Union.

READ ALSO: Nizzle Man and his journey into music

The United Nation forces were said to have fought alongside South Korea. Hostilities, however, ended July 27, 1953, with a truce signed between the US-led United Nations forces, North Korea, and the People’s Volunteer Army of China.

In addition to millions that lost their lives, an estimated 10 million people were reported to have been separated from their families as a result of the war, many of whom died without enjoying the luxury of a family reunion.

As part of the commemoration, families of those who died in the war together with other locals attended a ceremony organized by a local government in Cheorwon, home to a former fierce battlefield close to the Military Demarcation Line dividing the Koreas.

Here in Nigeria, activities were held virtually to commemorate the event by Korea Cultural Centre Nigeria, KCCN.

The programmes included a detailed documentary on the history of the Korean War.

The film highlights the facts about the War with the aim of helping people understand the basic facts of what led to the War, the participants as well as its effects on the people.

Also, Nigeria’s Hussaina Abdullahi’s short experience video of the Korean War museum formed part of the activities.

Hussaina who recently graduated from Sungkyunkwan University in Korea studied on Korean Government Scholarship.

While on a visit to the Korean War Museum in Yongsan, she made the video where she documented salient war monuments including the Korean War room, UN room, and photographs of Korean refugees after the war.

The video, it was noted, was made not only to mark the 70th anniversary of the War but most importantly, to discourage mankind from wars.

This she did, by showing the horrific effects of wars on the people, families, nations, and the entire globe.

There was also music performance by the National Orchestra of Korea. The performance titled, ‘2020 Song of the People’, is a show that showcases the life and history of the Korean people.

With the theme of war and peace, the music performance initiated in 2000 which has expanded its repertoire for two decades, has become a representative performance of the National Orchestra of Korea.

Its content is a prayer for peace and thanksgiving to those who gave their lives for the country. The emotive performance was released online on June 25, 2020, by the National Theatre of Korea. The video was available for the viewing pleasure of people until 2nd July 2020.

A Nigerian appreciation video message by Jennifer Ezeonyeasi dedicated to the Korean War heroes was also displayed.

In the video, Jennifer Ezeonyeasi, a Nigerian who is a Korea.net honorary reporter highlights the sacrifices made by Koreans during and after the war.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: