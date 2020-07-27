Relief for Ondo workers as Akeredolu offset accumulated allowances

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

RELIEF came for workers in Ondo State as the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu ordered the payment of their five months deductions, leave bonus, COVID-19 allowance for health workers among others outstanding.

Recall that civil servants in the state through the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) had given an ultimatum to the government for the payment of outstanding deductions, leave bonus among other allowances be paid or risk industrial action.

However, the state government in yielding to the workers demand ordered the payment of all outstanding salaries and deductions and leave bonus

The Joint Negotiation Council JNC Chairman in the State, Mr. Oluwaniyi Fabunmi his counterparts in Trade Union Council TUC Mrs Helen Odofin and Nigeria Labour Council chairman, Sunday Adeleye confirmed this to newsmen in Akure.

While briefing other unions leaders at an enlarged meeting they said that the governor has approved the “payment of deductions for Feb-June, cleared the 68 per cent June salary and pensions for LG staff, payment of 2018 leave bonus for GL 07-17, payment of Special COVID-19 hazard allowance for May and the payment of 2019 leave bonus for GL 01-06.

The union leaders while expressing satisfaction with the development said that the ” payment is with immediate effect.

According to them “we met with government, the governor himself presided over the meeting where we agreed that for now when the July allocation comes from the federation account coupled with what is generated from the state not minding the fact that during this COVID there is low IGR.

“We agreed that the July allocation should be used for the payment of five months deductions, from February to June, leave bonus for 2018 as well as 2019 leave bonus to a certain level. In addition, COVID allowances will be paid to health workers both at the local and state level.”

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo described as fruitful the meeting of the labour leaders in the state with the governor.

According to Ojogo, the governor met with the labour unions as regards outstanding issues of workers welfare in the state where both parties agreed on favourable resolutions.

Ojogo said, “in line with the spirit of Mr. Governor who had insisted and still insisting that the welfare of workers will be given premium attention, he has approved the following which has also been accepted by the leadership of the labour unions; that the deductions for the state from February to June 2020 should be paid in full.

“That the 68% June salary and pensions of the local government service should also be paid; that 2018 leave bonus for workers on grade levels 7-17 in all services should also be paid, that the special COVID-19 hazard and risk allowance from May 2020 be paid to medical and health workers without further delay, that 2019 leave bonus for workers from grade levels 1-6 in all services should also be paid.

“These decisions were equally agreed upon by the leadership of the labour union and we know too well that this government has enjoyed a very robust relationship with the labour.

While emphasizing that the gesture by the government should not be misconstrued for political gains, Ojogo stated that the welfare of the workers has always been an utmost concern to the Akeredolu-led government.

“Some might want to say that it is because elections are approaching that this government is taking steps. It is not true, that should be far from it.

The commissioner added that ” after all, elections were not around the corners when Mr Governor decided to commence the payment of salary arrears of the workers. Out of the seven months arrears, we have only one month remaining which will be attended to in due course.”

Vanguard News

