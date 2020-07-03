PZ Cussons supports LASG on hand hygiene

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

In a move to support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos, PZ Cussons Foundation recently donated soaps to the Lagos State Ministry of Health towards encouraging handwashing among Lagosians.

The Foundation had previously donated soaps to over 40,000 people in six major cities across Nigeria in collaboration with the Foundation for Refugee Economic Empowerment (FREE), a UK and Nigerian Charity that aims to provide high quality, timely, accountable, and inclusive humanitarian assistance to displaced persons towards enabling them to return to normal and sustainable productive lives.

Speaking in Lagos, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Professor Eyitayo Lambo, said the goal was to support the Lagos State Government, as well as encourage Lagosians to stay protected.

“After learning that one of the simplest ways to stay protected against the coronavirus is by consistent handwashing with soap, we made a commitment to support the effort of Government in its fight against the spread of the virus.

“We started with the North as there were quite a number of vulnerable persons there. We have now extended similar support to Lagos.”

Receiving the donation, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, described it as a laudable gesture. “Proper sanitation and handwashing with soap remain an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases.”

