Presidency blasts Ude over allegations against Osinbajo

United States-based blogger and former presidential aide, Mr. Jackson Ude, has opened up on how he fell out with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo after a lighthearted session, following an engagement in Washington D.C, USA, prior to the 2015 presidential election.

However, Senior Technical Assistant on Media to the President, Mr. Louis Odion, faulted Ude’s claims, describing him as a quack journalist.

In a series of tweets, Ude, who publishes Pointblank News, disclosed that it followed an engagement in the White House in Washington D.C., when in his words, a government official, who he claimed was in the delegation, said he would lie so long as it would help the All Progressives Congress, APC, win the election.

According to Ude, Osinbajo laughed over what the said official said, instead of rebuking him.

Reacting to Ude’s claim on Monday, Senior Technical Assistant on Media to the President, Mr. Louis Odion, said: “It does not require much intelligence to offer that sort of defence when you are facing grave charges of libel and slander against an innocent man.

”It is quite laughable really if that is all his defence for all the shameless lies he has been concocting.

“I think ultimately the media bears a civic responsibility to distinguish between true professionals and hacks and hustlers who parlay the invincibility of the cyberspace to masquerade as journalists.

“The media should be wary of dignifying hustlers by not lending them space to advertise their mischief. They are super excited when you as much as concede a line in your publication to their foul verbiage and juvenilia.

“I am a proud journalist with verifiable professional addresses in Nigeria in the last three decades and so feel very ashamed if these are the pathetic characters you now identity as my fellow journalists or professional colleagues.”

Vanguard

