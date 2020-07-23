Political will, intelligence solution to insecurity – Ex-AIG Ugomuoh

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Dr. Charles Ugomuoh (retd) has appealed to President Muahammadu Buhari to apply the combinations of political will and intelligence gathering to end deluge of security challenge confronting the nation.

Dr. Ugomuoh, who made the appeal, while speaking with journalists during the launching of Charles Ugomuoh Foundation, CUGFoundation in Abuja, admitted that the scourge of insecurity in the land would fizzle out if appropriate steps were taking towards ending it.

He noted that no security situation was insurmountable but the critical ingredients to completely destroy the Boko Haram insurgents, banditry, kidnapping in the country are only political will by the government and enough intelligence.

He said the primary issue of government in any clime was to protect life and property, bring enabling environment for economic growth, development and welfare.

Ugomuoh said, “Honestly there has to be a political will by the government. With the political will every other issues will fall in place, but primarily you can’t be doing security without enough intelligence, there must be intelligence.

“There must be synergy among the security agencies. Now it is easy to advice, but it must go with the political will and the field officers must be provided with the adequate equipment to fight and also to protect themselves.

“In as much as citizens are talking of human right themselves, when you deploy a soldier or policeman to a front without enough equipment, you are also depriving him from his own human right because he is liable to lose his life, so it’s a holistic issue, there must be synergy. And government should listen.”

On the cause of absence of synergy, he said, “The cause sometimes you may not know, human beings with their different personalities because the structure is there for the synergy, that’s why you have Chief of Defence Staff and National Security Adviser.

“But sometimes due to corruption and wrong interpersonal relationship the synergy is no longer there, what happen is that when the officers serve and they are due to be retired, they should be retired.

“So that they pave way and new experience can come in, the important thing is to get result, if somebody is there and the result is not coming, there’s no point of still staying there.”

On whether the citizens would will pick up arms defend themselves if the current situation continues, Ugomuoh said, “Nobody will ever advice citizens taking laws into their hands, the government is trying their best.

“What we are saying is that they should try a lot more, because the gaps are there, they should deploy resources where resources are supposed to be deployed and the officers who are the head of the affairs should work, diligently.

“They should synergize, they should use intelligence when the intelligence is available. We have passed the old settings, there are technologies to be deployed and these technologies are available.”

On the CUGFoundation, the former All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, senatorial aspirants in Imo State explained that the foundation was born out of that late study to navigate government, the human rights of the citizens, rule of law that is within the constitutional settings of this country.

He said, “We want the citizens of this country to live the right way and not to be hindered by all these acts of corruption, you can’t go from here to Borno freely, half of Nigeria is not been utilized, there’s no productivity.

“We just want to breach this gap, we want to close up the gaps for good governance issue. So this foundation is for good governance, initiative.

“We want to give humanitarian services, stimulus and palliatives to the less privileged in the society. We want to provide health; we want to provide education in order to close up the gaps.

