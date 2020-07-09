Peru’s president calls general election for April 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Wednesday called a general election for April 11 of next year when he will step down as his country’s leader.

His announcement formally marks the beginning of the process to hold presidential and legislative elections.

“Fulfilling my commitment, here is the decree calling a general election for April 11, 2021,” Vizcarra said in a televised address from the government palace.

Re-election is not permitted in Peru and presidential terms last five years.

Previously the vice-president, Vizcarra came to power in March 2018 after Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was forced to resign as president over a corruption scandal related to millions of dollars in bribes paid by Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Vizcarra stressed that the presidential term could not be extended by “political crises, or the pandemic, or any other factor.”

If no presidential candidate gains an absolute majority in the first round of voting, there will be a run-off between the top two candidates.

Vizcarra said the announcement would be published Thursday in the official government gazette.

“We are within the terms of the law. From now, in a little more than nine months we will have a change of authorities,” he added.

