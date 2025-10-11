Peru’s ousted female president rules out seeking asylum

(FILES) Peru’s President Dina Boluarte gestures during a press conference at the government palace after her statement to the prosecutor’s office, in Lima on April 05, 2024. On October 9, 2025, Peru’s Congress gave the green light to impeach President Dina Boluarte, in the face of the severe security crisis the country is experiencing. (Photo by AFP)

Peru’s former president Dina Boluarte– who was removed from office by lawmakers and is facing multiple probes for corruption and abuse of power — said Friday she would not attempt to seek asylum abroad.

The 38-year-old head of Peru’s legislature, Jose Jeri, assumed the presidency shortly after the vote to impeach Boluarte, and is now tasked with leading the South American country until elections in April 2026.

Boluarte’s ousting — which ended a stint in office plagued by protests, corruption probes and an unprecedented wave of violent crime — continues a pattern of political upheaval in Peru.

The South American country has had seven presidents in the past nine years, three of whom were removed by Congress.

After prosecutors demanded that the 63-year-old Boluarte be prevented from leaving the country while she is being investigated on charges including money laundering and misuse of her office, she appeared outside her Lima home to say she was staying put.

“Media reports said… that I was looking to get asylum. None of that is true,” she told reporters.

“Those cases that are under investigation… I am not responsible for any of them. I am calm, I am at home, and I will remain in the country permanently.”

– Quick ousting –

Citing Boluarte’s “permanent moral incapacity,” Congress kicked the lightning-fast impeachment proceedings into motion late Thursday, garnering support from across the political spectrum, including parties once loyal to her.

The lawmakers summoned Boluarte to appear before Congress at 11:30 pm (0430 GMT Friday), but she skipped the proceedings, which ended moments later with 122 votes to impeach her, according to an updated count announced by the legislature.

The ousted president’s lawyer, Juan Carlos Portugal, argued she was granted too little time to prepare, obstructing “due process.”

Congresswoman Norma Yarrow, of right-wing party Popular Renewal, said that “the country has been mistreated by the cabinet and the president. Extortion and crime have increased… She deserves punishment.”

After being sworn in, Jeri vowed to spend the remainder of the presidential term cracking down on spiralling violence linked to extortion rackets run by organized crime gangs.

“The main enemy is outside, in the streets — the criminal gangs, the crime groups… we must declare war on them,” he said.

Outside parliament, dozens of people gathered to celebrate Boluarte’s removal.

“Down with Dina,” read a sign held by one of the protestors.

On the streets of the capital, many welcomed Boluarte’s removal.

Juan Carlos Quesquen, a teacher, said he hoped that “social conflicts” would be better managed, referring to recurring strikes and anti-government protests.

– Scandals and discontent –

Boluarte has constantly denied corruption allegations and promised to battle crime.

“At all times, I called for unity… I did not think about myself, but about the more than 34 million Peruvians,” she said in a video statement released after the impeachment vote.

Boluarte replaced leftist rural schoolteacher Pedro Castillo in December 2022 following his impeachment and imprisonment for trying to dissolve Congress. Castillo’s ouster and Boluarte’s takeover sparked protests that left more than 50 people dead.

Never popular, she faced down multiple attempts to remove her from office.

She is the subject of multiple probes, including one for her alleged failure to declare gifts of luxury jewels and watches, a scandal dubbed “Rolexgate.”

She also gave herself a large pay increase in July.

The loss of her presidential immunity means she could face trial.

Two former presidents, Alejandro Toledo and Ollanta Humala, are serving corruption sentences at a special prison for former presidents east of Lima. Castillo is also being held there while awaiting trial.

Pressure on Boluarte mounted in recent weeks as “Gen Z” protesters took to the streets of Lima over a law requiring young people to contribute to private pension funds, despite job insecurity and an unofficial employment rate of more than 70 percent.

Over the past six months, the Peruvian capital had also seen repeated protests over a wave of murders and attacks linked to extortion rackets.

AFP