Ogedegbe felicitates with Okowa

Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Intelligence Gathering, Mr. Usinefe Augustine Ogedegbe has congratulated the Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on the occasion of his 61 birthday anniversary.
In a goodwill message, Ogedegbe said Governor Okowa had every cause to thank God Almighty for His benevolence on the joyful occasion of his 61st birthday anniversary.
Ogedegbe also appreciated the governor for his developmental strides in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.
“I am thankful to God Almighty for the grace upon your Excellency to celebrate 61 birthday Anniversary.
“Your services to our state are innumerable.
”You have performed excellently as a governor and we will always pray and wish you more wisdom to do more for the people of Delta State.
”Your achievements in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State are unprecedented.
”Despite the challenges, you have brought developments to the good people of Ethiope East.
“I can testify to your devotion to excellence, commitment, simplicity and integrity. These qualities will continue to be a source of inspiration to us all.
”It is my prayer that the Almighty God continues to prosper you and imbue you with robust health and wisdom” Ogedegbe said.