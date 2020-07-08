Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has charged private security guards in the country on the need to assist security agencies in intelligence gathering.

The NSCDC boss gave the charge on Wednesday in Abuja while handing over operational licences to 46 successful private guard operators at the Corps National Headquarters.

He cautioned the new entrants into the industry not to go out of line but to give a good account of themselves in the face of numerous security challenges in the country.

Spokesman of the Corps, DCC Emmanuel Okeh in a statement said the operators whose applications met the requirements for the ownership of private security companies had undergone series of security screening by one of the highest intelligence bodies in the country.

He said; ‘’NSCDC is the sole regulator of the private security industry, hence, we reserve the right to revoke your license if you fail to renew your license or fail to abide by the laid down rules’’.

The CG reminded them that the operation license is not transferable to anyone for any business transaction. ‘’Equally, the use of firearms, bodyguards, VIP protection and bouncers are prohibited for Private Guard Companies but you can work with State commandants to use NSCDC armed squad and for the training of your guards’’, he added.

He reiterated that, Government needs security reports from the PGC operators ‘’and since you are working in the grassroots, you are closer to the people, therefore you have to assist the conventional security agencies with regular intelligence gathering. This is a big task ahead of you and you must be diligent about it”, the CG said.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Alh. Usman Ahamad Giedam, representing Septagon security services limited, thanked the CG for maintaining a high level of integrity and ensuring that due diligence is followed in the registration process.

He promised that they will go back to their respective constituencies and make a difference by contributing positively to ensuring adequate security at the grassroots.

Vanguard Nigeria News

