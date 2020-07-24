Nigerian students urged to shun cultism, drug abuse

Kindly Share This Story:



By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy, Mr. Musa Istifanus has urged Nigerian Students to shun cultism and drug abuse to enable them contribute to the development of the country.

He gave the charge during the conferment of the National Award of Excellence 2020 on the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Musa Istifanus by the National Association of Nigeria University Students (NANUS) led by its Vice President (National Affairs), Mr. Mustapha Hassan and Senate President, Mr. Lawal Abdul Hafiz at the Ministry Headquarters in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary regretted that many of the Universities had issues of cultism and drug abuse which has made lecturers afraid of students in the academic environment and noted that the menace required strong stand from the Federal Government to address the problem.

He underscored the need for testing of students on abuse of drugs before they are admitted into higher institutions in the country in order to create a conducive environment for learning.

Istifanus added that the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and its agencies have been supporting Nigeria youths through various policies and intervention projects such as virtual learning, Technology Hubs, E-Learning facilities, Digital Girls, Training for people with disability (PWDs) and urged them to key-in into IT hubs to proffer software solutions to problems in the country.

In his words, “the prompt intervention of the Ministry through the Honourable Minister had led to reduction of the harassment of the youths with laptops by police noting that any youths that are involved in cybercrime and internet fraud should be tracked through their gadget for prosecution rather than general and indiscriminate arrest”.

He thanked the association and reiterated that it is through heavy investment on human capital such as education, health and water sanitation that can bring out innovation and entrepreneurship from the youths which will reduce our dependence on foreigners to build our infrastructure.

He therefore urged the students to agitate for right investment on education rather than calling for free education in the higher institutions.

The Permanent Secretary advised them to keep safe and follow COVID-19 protocols noting that the Federal Government is more concerned about safety of the students than to hurriedly open schools.

While presenting the award, the Vice President (National Affairs) of the National Association of Nigeria University Students (NANUS), Mr. Mustapha Hassan described the Permanent Secretary as a discipline, humble, hardworking, honest, and progressive with an analytical mind and an exceptional civil servant.

It was these qualities he said that prompted the Association to confer him with the National Award of Excellence 2020.

He noted that the issues of cultism, rape and sexual harassment were caused by drug abuse by some students, adding that the association is collaborating with the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to create awareness and testing of students on campuses in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

