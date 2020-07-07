NGO campaigns against rape in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

As rape cases see its rise in recent times, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), FAME foundation, organized outdoor exercise as a campaign against rape in Nigeria.

The outdoor exercise tagged ‘Hike Against Rape’ is aimed to campaign against rape, which has tripled in number since COVID-19 lockdown.

Convener of the exercise, and founder of the organisation, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, said, “As at June 15, 2020, Nigeria has recorded a total number of 717 rape cases, according to a data provided by the Nigerian Police Force, hence, the campaign against rape.

“As we are unable to do much at this time than to campaign against rape, through means that will be safe and also accessible to every one to hear our voices at this time, we decided to hike with few people under strict observation of the social distancing rules for outdoor events.

“Rape is a crime, it is traumatizing and we called for stricter measures against rapists in Nigeria,” she concluded.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of FCT Football Association, Adam Moukhtar, said that research has shown that 93% of these sex crimes are perpetrated by those within a victim’s circle.

“This often starts from the home and so we have to be vigilant and watchful in schools and offices,” he said.

Also, Mustapha Mubdiyu, a speaker at the exercise, stressed on the need for parents to educate their children on sex education.

“There is a lot of works to be done by parents, they should always enlighten their children on sexual abuse, sexual harassment, sex organs, and its functions, the rights, and wrongs, associated with it.”

