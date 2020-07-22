Newcastle’s £300m Saudi takeover stalls indefinitely

Kindly Share This Story:

Newcastle are planning for next season under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce amid growing doubts over proposed £300m takeover.

The deal has been complicated still further after Saudi Arabia permanently canceled the license of beIN Sports to broadcast in the country.

Qatar-based beIN are the Premier League’s rights holders in the Middle East and this means there will be no legal means of watching top-flight football in Saudi.

Sources indicated at the start of the week that an announcement on the £300m Saudi-led takeover was close, and the expectation remained that it would be approved, in part because of government involvement behind the scenes.

But the deal has stalled indefinitely and dashed Steve Bruce’s plea for ‘clarity’. Documents for the deal were passed to the league almost three months ago.

A Saudi Arabian bid, worth £300m, is awaiting approval via the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test.

Bruce recently claimed it is a ‘myth’ that Newcastle United are ‘stagnating’ under Ashley’s ownership.

Newcastle are currently 13th in the Premier League with 44 points and Bruce said: ‘We’ve got a chance to have our third-highest points total in the last 13 or 14 years, and one of them we finished fifth.

‘So this myth the club is just stagnating, it’s not right. And it’s important we try to address that. ‘We’re trying to move forward. We’ve only been out of the Championship for three years.

‘So this myth that we’re just stagnating, and that we are just this horrible stale environment it’s not right.

