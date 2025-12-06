Saudi Arabia ready to fund Salah’s transfer from Liverpool 

Salah

The Saudi Pro League is ready to bankroll a move for Mohamed Salah if the Liverpool forward indicates he’s open to leaving Anfield.

Salah, 33, has been benched for Liverpool’s last two Premier League matches under manager Arne Slot. While his omission has raised eyebrows, club captain Virgil van Dijk was blunt: “It’s not like you have unlimited credit.”

Salah was previously the subject of a £150 million bid from Ittihad Jeddah in 2023, and also held discussions with the Saudi Pro League over a potential free transfer last summer.

He later confirmed the talks, “My relations with SPL officials are very good, we talked a lot and the negotiations were serious. It was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn’t renewed with Liverpool it would have happened.”

However, rumors have now resurfaced. Sources close to the SPL suggest they remain open to reigniting interest, particularly given Salah’s image, popularity, and profile.

Although Saudi clubs have scaled back their heavy spending spree of 2022, when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo, among others, the door remains open for marquee signings that align with the league’s ambitions, especially as the country eyes the 2034 World Cup.

Salah, Liverpool’s top scorer since the formation of the Premier League in 1992 with 190 goals, has endured a slower start to this season with just five goals in all competitions. Slot has confirmed Salah is “not happy” with being dropped.

“He is still a fantastic player,” said Van Dijk. “We have to remember there’s a reason why he’s been so successful at the club and we have to respect that. He’s disappointed, but that’s absolutely normal. If you’re not disappointed when you don’t play two games in a row, then there is an issue.”