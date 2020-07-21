 NDDC has become problem to Niger Delta – Shehu Sani

Kindly Share This Story:

As the ongoing probe into the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, got messier on Tuesday, Senator Shehu Sani said from being a solution, the Commission had morphed into the region’s problem.

Recall that Shehu represented Kaduna Central in the Senate from 2015 to 2019.

Speaking on the probe, Senator Shehu Sani said the NDDC had become a problem to the people of the Niger Delta region.

Sani made his position known on Tuesday, on his twitter handle: @Shehusani.

Sani, who prides himself as a human rights activist and dedicated fighter for freedom and justice, also mocked the Niger Delta people for thinking their “enemies” are from the northern part of the country.

He tweeted: “Niger Deltans used to think all their enemies are in Sokoto, while they are actually in their shokoto (shirt).

“NDDC was created to solve the problems of Niger Delta. (But)it has become the problem of Niger Delta.”

At 8.40p.m. on Tuesday, the Shehu Sani’s tweet had garnered over 11,000 likes and over 3,200 retweets/comments.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Speaker, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, gave Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, 48 hours to name the lawmakers who got contracts from the NDDC.

In the Senate, the lawmakers sent the Acting Executive Director, Projects, Interim Management Committee, IMC, of NDDC, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, out of the hearing room over his insistence that the chairman of the panel, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, should step down on the grounds that the NDDC officials would not get fair-hearing from him.

