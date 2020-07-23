Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

National Assembly not a rubber stamp, says Sen Bamidele

On 10:18 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Nigerians demand NASS halt recess, address Electoral Act amendment bill — CFL
Senate

Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, says the National Assembly (NASS) is not a rubber stamp contrary to insinuations by most Nigerians.

 

According to him, what we are not doing is grandstanding as it will not help the growth of our democracy.

 

Bamidele said this on Thursday shortly after a news conference held at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja.

READ ALSO:Digital Economy: FG inaugurates 6 projects across nation

 

“It is not going to take us any inch forward. It is only going to be a highway to nowhere.

 

“We have been through this path before and I don’t think any body benefitted from it.

 

“People accused the parliament for approving loan requests of Mr President. The question again then is, what did we do that people didn’t do in the United States, in the United Kingdom, all over Europe and other parts of Africa.”

 

Bamidele noted that the essence of the loan “is because our income as a nation has fallen to almost its lowest ebb.

 

“When we planned the 2020 budget, it was predicated on the fact that crude oil will sell at 54 dollars per barrel,  and because of COVID-19, this did not happen.

 

“It fell to as low as 24 dollars per barrel, meaning that we were no longer in a place to fund our budget.

 

“Part of what economists will tell you is to ensure that money continue to percolate, and for government to do that, definitely they have to borrow.

 

“Could we have said because we don’t want to be labelled a rubber stamp parliament, we would not approve these loans?

 

“No, what is important to us  is what are you going to do with these loans,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!