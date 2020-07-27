NAFEST 2020: Runsewe puts Jos on focus

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s cultural tourism community witnessed its first successful count down to a post-Covid-19 new normal engagement with a drive-in artistic experience held at the open grounds of Sheraton hotels, Abuja recently.

The event, shoveled with very tight security, social distancing and a must-wear- mask protocols, ushered in selected car owners strategically connected to a special program frequency for sound, dedicated pavilions, and over forty visitors’ convenience. It was beamed on NCAC zoom, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media page accounts.

In line with NCAC post-COVID-19 creative offensive efforts, the drive-in open theater was geared towards perfecting the upcoming National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST, slated for Jos in October.

With the digital interaction attracting over 18 countries, with ambassadors of Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, India, Pakistan, and China, the template for Nigeria’s comeback to life post-COVID-19 was on showcase.

The Director-General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, expressed happiness at the encouraging presence of Nigerians and culture enthusiasts who graced the occasion, adding that Nigeria has once again made statements that life has returned in the country after COVID-19.

“We are a big country and we shall continue to prepare and not relax. Covid-19 may have impacted on the cultural tourism businesses worldwide but in Nigeria, we are back on the beat, we are going to overcome challenges and put the right foot forward. A country with 36 states and a Federal Capital, ready to come together in a cultural show of force slated for Jos in October, cannot take anything for granted.” he said.

On the showcase of the iconic culture and tourism destinations in Nigeria, the DG of NCAC stated that the effort powered at the end of each performance is to add value to the business of promoting Nigeria and her people.

Vanguard

