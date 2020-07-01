N-Power: Formal education not criterion for slot in new programme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

… Says Programme focused on agriculture

… Over 1M Nigerians Applied on Portal

The deputy director information, ministry of humanitarian affairs disaster management and social development, Rhoda Iliya has said Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new program which would be very focused on agriculture.

Recall that Vanguard had earlier reported that the Batch C application for the N-Power programme commenced at 11:45 pm on June 26, 2020.

But in a statement, Rhoda Iliya stated that applicants with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new program.

According to Rhoda Iliya, “The ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new program which would be very focused on agriculture,” the statement read.

“The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the program.

“The ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants.

“The selection process would be fair and transparent and the public would also be carried along at every stage.

“The portal is open for all Nigerians who meet the application criteria.”

The ministry also debunked news of the portal getting hacked, assuring that the portal is secure and no data has been compromised.

N-Power is one of the national social investment programmes of the federal government targeted at ending poverty in the country.

