Milan’s Ibrahimovic rules out retiring this season

Kindly Share This Story:

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks to have ruled out imminent retirement, insisting: “I’m just warming up!”

The former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United forward joined Milan on a short-term deal in December, but there is uncertainty over his long-term future.

Rossoneri head coach Stefano Pioli is keen to keep the player at San Siro, with a move to Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza or a return to his native Sweden having also been mooted.

It has also been suggested Ibrahimovic could retire when the 2019-20 Serie A season concludes in August, just two months prior to his 39th birthday.

ALSO READ: Mbappe injury dampens Coupe de France victory for Silva

However, in an Instagram video published on Saturday, Ibrahimovic said: “So you think that I’m done, that my career will soon be over. You don’t know me.

“All my life I had to fight. No one believed in me, so I had to believe in myself.

“Some people wanted to break me, but they only made me stronger. Others wanted to exploit me; they only made me smarter. And now you think I’m done?

“To all of you, I only have one thing to say: I’m not like you, because I’m not you. I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic and I’m just warming up!”

Ibrahimovic has scored seven goals in 16 Serie A appearances this season, helping Milan to find some resurgent form that has put them sixth in the table with two games to go.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: