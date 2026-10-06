Ronaldo rules out Portugal return while Jesus remains coach — report

Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided against returning to the Portugal national team while Jorge Jesus remains head coach, following a dispute over an expected public apology, sources have told ESPN.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo is upset that Jesus did not offer the previously agreed apology during his most recent news conference.

Recall Jesus had said after Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday that the door remained open for Ronaldo to return.

“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team,” Jesus said.

“We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going to decide. “In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you.’ And now I’m saying the same thing.”

However, sources told ESPN that because Jesus stopped short of specifically apologising, Ronaldo has now opted not to return to the national team for as long as Jesus remains in charge.

Ronaldo left the Portugal squad after he was an unused substitute in the 2-1 Nations League victory away to Norway on September 27.

The Al Nassr forward subsequently vowed to “tell the truth” about the dispute, which has cast further uncertainty over his international future and resumed to training with his club in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Ronaldo, who has scored a record 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, has not made any further public comment on the matter.

ESPN also said it contacted the Portugal Football Federation for comment.