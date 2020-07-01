Man docked for alleged rape in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

A 32-year-old man, Mohammed Zulfaralu, on Wednesday appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano for alleged attempt to rape three women.

The dependent, Zulfaralu, who resides at Gidan Kwana, Kwanar Dangora Village, is also standing trial before the court on a two-count charge of criminal trespass and rape of an 85-year-old woman.

At the resumed hearing of the case, the police accused the defendant for trespass and attempt to rape three house wives.

The prosecutor, ASP Badamasi Gawuna told the court that husbands of the victims had on June 5, jointly reported the matter to the Divisional Police Office, Kwanar Dangora.

Gawuna listed the names of the complainants as Hamza Shuaibu; Yusuf Sani and Sani Sama’ila.

He alleged that the defendant had on June 5, at about 2:00 P.M., trespassed into their matrimonial homes and attempted to rape their women.

The prosecutor argued that the offence contravened 344 of the Penal Code Law.

Gawuna further told the court that one Abubakar Yusuf of Kwanan Dangora, on June 8, reported the dependent to the police after he allegedly had canal knowledge of an 85-year-old woman of the same address.

He alleged that sometimes in the month of November 2019, the defendant trespassed into the complainant mother’s home situated at Unguwar Rimi area of Kwanar Dangora, and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened sections 344 and 283 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Presiding Judge, Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Idris, ordered the police to provide the confessional statement of the defendant.

Idris, thereafter, ordered the defendant to be remanded in a correctional facility and adjourned the case untill July 20, for hearing.

