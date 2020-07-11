Man, 30, remanded over alleged armed robbery, rape in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 20-year-old man, Kehinde Oke, in prison for allegedly robbing a Professor, Micheal Ige of his valuables at his residence.

Oke whose address was not provided had pleaded not guilty on a two-count charge of rape and armed robbery.

The police prosecutor, Caleb Leramo, told the court that the accused committed the offense ‎on Dec.22, 2019 at Emure-Ekiti.

He alleged that the accused went to the residence of Profesor Ige at night, stole his Laptop, phones and vandalised his cars all valued N1m.

“After the robbery, the accused went ahead to rape a 55-year-old woman in the building of the professor.

“The accused was recently arrested for another case of armed robbery and some of the properties of the professor were found in his custody during investigations he narrated.

‎The prosecutor said that the offense contravened Section 2(1)(a); and (b) of the Robbery and Fire Arms (Special Provision) Act Cap 2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and section 2(2) of the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) amended Law 2019.

The Magistrate, Mr. Lawal Abdulhamid, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The court adjourned the case until July 30.

Vanguard

