Liquorose – GGB’s dance oracle

Women in Africa have grabbed the bull by horn, body and feet and have begun to dominate the mirage-like community of movers and shakers in the entertainment industry.

A host of women have ignited and blazed the trails of the industry with their ferocious passion to succeed. One of such women is Roseline Omokhoa ; one of the three dance gurus of the Girls Got Bold dance crew.

A native of Edo State, Roseline Omokhoa was born on the 31st of March 1995 to the family of Mr and Mrs Omokhoa in Surulere, Lagos State. She attained her primary and secondary education in Itire Nursery and primary school and Del International College, Ijeshatedo, Surulere respectively.

Liquorose, as she is popularly known , made it to the spotlight after she got featured on the award- winning TV series “The Johnsons” in 2012. Being a smart young lady who discovered her knack for entertainment at a very young age, she quickly refined her passion into hard work and in no time became a rising star.

By the year 2015, Liquorose starred in the movie, “The OAP”, and the short film, “HEX” in 2016. Midway into the beginning of her acting career, she decided to pay more attention to other talents in her possession.

She discovered her keen interest in styling and designing and began to nurture it. She styled vixens and models for the following videos , “chop am” by Reekado banks, “yo,yo,yo” by Selebobo, “oh oh” by Runtown, and “Jalla” by xcellente featuring solid star.

On the train to success , she was invited to a Clarence Peters video shoot where she met Odiley Emmanuella and Efiokwu Ifeoma (the rest of the GGB trio) and formed the iconic group.

By the time Rose exhumed and took to her true talent of dancing , she had grown a network of notable and well connected individuals to fast track her growth.

With little struggle, Rose was able to get her first spot as a dancer in a music video with 2face on his track “spiritual healing”.

This throttled her career immensely and got her countless other deals afterwards.

Rose along with Odiley Emmanuella and Efiokwu as the GGB crew, subsequently worked with musicians such as 2face, Psquare, Dbanj, Donjazzy, Davido, wizkid, Olamide, Tiwa savage, Yemi Alade, Flavor, Mr Eazi, Seyi Shay, Timaya, Ycee, Iyanya, Kcee, Yemi Alade,Kizz Daniel,Falz, Skales, Kizz Daniel, Reekado banks, Naeto C, Phyno, Banky w, Yung6ix, wandecoal, Teni, Sean Tizzle, Runtown, Lynx, Skiibii, Aramide, Dija, Dr Sid, D’prince, Mc galaxy, CDQ, Iceprince, orezi, Ketchup, Chidinma, Skuki, lil Kesh, Patoranking, Cynthia Morgan, Dammy Krane, Harrysong, Rugged man, Humble Smith, Slimcase,

Oritse Femi, lk kuddy, Bracket, Selebobo, terry apala and Koker.

As a result of her popularity, she also attracted deals from International artists like Diamond Platnumz,

Vanessa Mdee, Casanova, Victoria Kimani, Stone boy, Emmy Gee , Prezzo and Jaguar.

Now famous, Rose has ascended to taking on huge projects and made performances at shows like Headies award, Skales album lunch , MOTY which was on 26th July 2016, Gidi fest, Falz industry night on the 18th November 2016, MTV Road to MAMA and Project fame.

