How I came about my name – Liquorose

By Ayo Onikoyi

Reality TV star and actress Liquorose has opened up about the origin of her unique stage name, her family life, and her personal dreams during an interview on the Off the Top podcast with VJ Adams.

Speaking on how she coined the name that has now become a household identity, Liquorose said:

“I picked Liqurose December 31st 2012. I like liquor and my name is Rosaline as well. I am a very shy person too. My mum says in her language ‘Alcohol is never shy’.”

She admitted that her busy schedule keeps her away from home more than she would like.

“I don’t go home often, it’s bad. I miss my home, I miss my bed. We are very close in my family, we know how to make each other laugh. We have stories we tell each other. I miss that. The last time I was in the hood was last year because I do this charity stuff every December. That was the last time and it’s bad.”

The interview also revealed surprising details about her future plans, including her desire for a large family.

“I want nine kids,” she said, delighting fans with her openness.

Liquorose further spoke about how her view on marriage has evolved over the years.

“Growing up, I used to be that girl who could get married, and nobody would know,” she recalled.

However, her vision of a quiet ceremony has since changed.

“At one point, I thought… I want a two-week wedding. I want something loud because it’s going to be a lot. Liquorrose is taken! Officially. I have to do that,” the 30-year-old actress revealed.