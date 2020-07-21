Leeds confirm adidas as new kit maker in 5-year deal

Kindly Share This Story:

Leeds United have confirmed that adidas are their new official kit partner in a record-breaking deal for the club.

The Whites will contest Premier League football for the first time in 16 years next season after securing promotion from the Championship, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side preparing to be crowned champions after they play their final game of the season against Charlton at Elland Road.

With 90 points on the board and an eight-point lead over West Brom, you may think the news really can’t get any better for Leeds. But it does, with an announcement on the club’s official website confirming that adidas will replace Kappa as the club’s kit provider, starting from next season.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said of the news: “We are excited adidas has become our official kit partner.

“We’re looking forward to our return to the Premier League with anticipation next season and partnering with adidas, who are one of the most recognisable names in sport, represents a new beginning for the club.

“At Leeds United, we continue to grow on and off the pitch and this record-breaking deal is another important step for the club.”

The deal is described as a record-breaking agreement for Leeds, with adidas producing both playing and training kits over the next five years. The partnership marks the first time that the two organisations have worked together, something of a surprise given the Whites’ status within the English game.

While a date for the official kit launch is yet to be announced, Leeds did confirm that all apparel will be available via the Elland Road superstore, selected stores and the club’s official website, as well as Adidas’ own platform.

Leeds join the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in partnering with adidas, as they head into a new era under the guidance of popular manager Bielsa.

