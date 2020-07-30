Laura Barbie IV: Oprah, children motivates me

Kindly Share This Story:

Laura Barbie IV, Nigeria’s multifaceted filmmaker currently making wave in South Africa has underscored the importance of role models to the growth of aspiring and up-and-coming entertainers.

Citing American media icon Oprah Winfrey as her role model, Laura Barbie IV whose real name is Nwaejike Chiamaka Gina, believes that role models provide a paradigm that aids young ones to grow to their full potential.

Of Oprah, the OWN TV media entrepreneur, she adored, she said: “She’s a leader to emulate; the way she organizes her team and executes her vision while maintaining mass appeal, inspires me a lot.”

She deepened her admiration for Oprah by imbibing values such as hard work and consistency that the American icon epitomized.

Success, according to her, is achievable when you “challenge yourself, do work you care about, take the risk, believe in yourself.”

She added: “You must have vision, state your goals and pursue then and also face your fears.”

READ ALSO:

Her incursion into entertainment, she pointed out, was fraught with an initial challenge borne out of lack of understanding of the industry. “I had to study fellow entertainers and various industry stakeholders. After understanding how to position myself and my vested brands, I came to survive smoothly,” she said.

Her rising popularity has been accompanied by a distinction of her persona as an artiste with a passion for children. She recalled how her empathy for an abused child turned her into a filmmaker: “My six-year-old son’s classmate was gang-raped by both parents which left the little girl emotionally deranged. I was traumatized by her story, and was motivated to produce my first kids’ TV talkshow, Kidschatroom, which creates a platform for kids of different races to interact whereby educating the different challenges they face daily which could be child abuse, the psychological effect of drug abuse in kids and so on.”

She has also manifested her interest in children’s welfare with her absolute support for Stacey Fru foundation which is run by a 13-year-old girl. Explaining her reason for supporting the foundation, she said: “I am a strong supporter of African Children. I believe in the future of our children. Encouraging children to be literate, safe and secure is my major focus.”

Despite the disruptive effect of Covid-19 pandemic and the gloomy outlook for the year’s remaining months, the 38-year-old filmmaker and entrepreneur from Isiala Ngwa Abia State, Nigeria has been having a modestly successful year. “My reality TV show, Nigerian Housewives in Johannesburg South Africa, is currently in progress,” she averred.

She belongs to the rank of entertainers who continue to look at the brighter side of the present state of the world. Notwithstanding the current depression in the world, Barbie IV insisted that there are silver linings in the dark clouds of the Covid-19 pandemic. The crisis has open doors to fresh opportunities, she avowed. “The entertainment industry shall sure have a huge blast when COVID-19 shall be put to rest. It shall be more innovative. Entertainers would have found and acquainted themselves with technologically favoured ways of entertainment.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: