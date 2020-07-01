Lagos Govt says COVID-19 testing remain free

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government has reiterated that COVID-19 testing for residents of the state was free of charge.

Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

”The state would like to reassure the general public that testing is still free at all the COVID-19 public testing laboratories for all Lagos residents.

”Residents are enjoined to take advantage of this service if they feel unwell or feel they have had close contact with an infected person,” Omotoso said.

READ ALSO Power tariff: Stakeholders disagree over suspension of hike until 2020

He said that the government has established sampling centres across the state and has continued to enhance the capacity of the public testing laboratories to examine all those who required testing free of charge.

According to him, if any resident feels unwell, he should please, lodge a complaint through the appropriate channel by calling 08000CORONA.

He said that the state government has launched a consortium of seven private laboratories in the first phase.

”This is part of the testing strategy of the state to increase the accessibility of testing facilities to the organised private and corporate sector who wish to test for various reasons.

”For the avoidance of doubt it is necessary to reiterate to members of the public that testing remains free of charge at all public testing laboratories,” the commissioner said.

Kindly Share This Story: