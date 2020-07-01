Lagos COVID-19 cases surpass 10,500

Kindly Share This Story:

The number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos State now stands at 10, 510, according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday.

The NCDC announced the figure in its COVID-19 Situation Report for June 30.

It said that Lagos accounted for 200 new COVID-19 infections out of the 561 cases reported from 19 states on June 30.

“This brings the state’s total number of infections to 10,510,” NCDC said.

According to NCDC, Lagos recorded one death on Tuesday and discharged 10 patients on the reported day, making 1,603 COVID-19 patients that have fully recovered from the disease in the state so far.

It said that out of the 138,462 COVID-19

sample tests conducted in the country, Lagos recorded the highest number of sample tests, with 35,112 COVID-19 sample tests since inception of the pandemic.

As it stands, Lagos remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, with 10,510 of the 25,694 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Also, data by the World Health Organisation Africa Region shows that there are 403,692 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent, with over 190,000 recoveries and 10, 126 deaths.

Vanguard

