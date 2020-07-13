Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday, said its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been saying that the present administration cannot salvage Nigeria, has been vindicated with the ongoing drama over arrest and suspension of the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that a particular section of the country sees Nigeria as a permanent oil field and private estate assigned to them by the British government in 1960.

IPOB said the arrest, detention and subsequent suspension of Magu is another prophecy of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu fulfilled shortly after he made it.

IPOB wondered why an agency formed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo has never been held by any other person except northerners, who allegedly run it as a private estate.

The IPOB statement read: “Following the ongoing suspension of the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, we, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, wish to state categorically to all Nigerians that this country cannot be redeemed by the people who see the Nigerian State as their permanent oil field and private estate assigned to them by the British government in 1960.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been saying on numerous occasions, especially during his Radio Biafra broadcasts, that those people cannot salvage Nigeria unless all Nigerians join hands to salvage the country.

“If Nigerians continue to allow only the North control the country, they must be prepared to welcome the ‘sunami’ that has been designed to befall Nigeria.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been vindicated by the ongoing drama over arrest, detention and suspension of Magu.

“He has said it several times that this government with its cabal cannot salvage Nigeria.

“We all are aware of how the commission formed by the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, from the evidence on the ground appears to be run by only people from the North as if it is their private estate and no other tribe can head it.”

IPOB, however, threatened that its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will expose those treasury looters in the present government who dare to mention Patience Goodluck Jonathan and other Biafrans without putting their own houses in order on the crimes they have committed.

