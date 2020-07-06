Just in: EFCC clears the air, says Magu not arrested by DSS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following alleged report that the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was arrested by the Department of State Service, DSS, for interrogation, the commission Monday, denied the story, saying Magu was not forced nor arrested by any agency.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, the commission said that Magu only honored an invitation by a Presidential Panel to review the activities of EFCC.

DSS had earlier issued a rebuttal, noting that it did not arrest Magu. Clarifying this Peter Afunanya, DSS PRO, stated: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media.

“The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest.”

Hours after DSS’s statement, EFCC emphatically stated that:

READ ALSO:

MAGU HONOURED PANEL INVITATION

“Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

“The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel.”

However, it would be recalled that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, last month recommended the sack of Magu over alleged corruption allegation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: