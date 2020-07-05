Jonathan, Anya, Akinyemi for Okotie-Eboh Foundation launch

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, keynote speaker; former External Affairs Minister, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, and renowned scholar, Professor Anya. O. Anya, are among dignitaries to speak at the launch, via a webinar, of The Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh Peace and Conflict Resolution Foundation, JAOPCRF.

The webinar, which will address ‘Peace and Conflict Resolution- The Political and Governance Perspectives’, is scheduled for July 7, the first anniversary of the late Chief Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh.

A statement by the family, signed by Dr. Dere Awosika, noted that the launch of the Foundation is in furtherance of the ideals of a peaceful and better society, which the late Okotie-Eboh, businessman and politician, stood for in his lifetime.

According to Dr. Awosika, “peace is the hope of every nation, the promise of every politician and the desire of every living person.

“The effects of conflict and violence are far-reaching and it is impossible to truly separate oneself. Peace is the only solution that provides security and promises sustainable development towards a better future.

“It is for these reasons that The Joseph Adolo Okotie-Eboh Peace and Conflict Resolution Foundation was established.”

She further noted that more than 600 million young people all over the world live in volatile and conflict-prone areas and are impacted in several ways economically and socially.

“It is the hope of The Foundation, through well-structured and consolidated efforts, to deliver lasting and enduring peace to those who need it most— the youth,” Awsoika added.

The Foundations’ launch will begin with a memorial service at First Baptist Church, Ikoyi, Lagos; then a talk show on ‘Millennials in Politics’, both on Monday, July 6.

Late Adolo was born on February 22, 1955 to the family of Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, Nigeria’s first post-independence Finance Minister in Ugbori community, Warri, in the present-day Delta State.

Okotie-Eboh trained as a pilot in Burnside-ott Aviation Training Centre, Opa-locka Airport, United States of America, but went into private business on returning to Nigeria.

He was also involved in the politics of the fourth republic as a foundation member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State and was one of the key figures in the evolution of All Progressive Congress, APC.

