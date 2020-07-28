How entrepreneurs, employees can increase work productivity- Dr. David Karli

Kindly Share This Story:

The entrepreneurial life is not at all a bed of roses. Employee exclusives like office hours, weekends, and vacations do not exist for them. Instead, it’s a hectic 24-hour schedule of numerous emails, less sleep and seemingly endless hurdles to cross, often prioritizing the urgencies over the necessities.

However, entrepreneurs who are neglecting their physical, mental health and relying on countless vitamins and supplements are missing out on their work productivity and most importantly, the quality of living.

It’s widespread in an entrepreneur’s everyday to-do list to have exercise in it. Be it a walk, jog or gym. Lately, entrepreneurs are also seeking weight training. It may be something extravagant, but definitely, the essential workout entrepreneurs must prioritize on.

Dr David Karli is a physician in Vail, Colorado, who specializes in physical medicine, rehabilitation, and regenerative medicine. His fitness program, DKFit, specially caters for entrepreneurs who wish to maintain a healthy life amidst the pressure and hectic schedules.

In a recent chat, when asked about the necessity of strength training for entrepreneurs, he said; “Resistance and weight training perfectly counteracts an office worker’s day-to-day life. The muscle tissues tear and re-heal to a new one, thus making them stronger. Therefore, muscle atrophy halts and reverses itself if strength training is carried out frequently.”

He added; “There are many other advantages ‘Resistance Training’ has to offer. It builds shrunken muscles; strength training builds muscles that will help you to carry out the essential everyday tasks. Resistance and weight training perfectly counteract an office worker’s day-to-day life.

According to him; “Strength training is a lot more than bulking up muscles. VO2 max is a measure of exercise capacity that correlates with a healthy lifespan. Strength training improves VO2. The other health benefits include: reduces cholesterol, reduces diabetes’ risk, heart rate, improves substantially, improves blood pressure, reduces risk of breast/prostate/colon cancer, a great stress buster and it strengthens the immune system.”

“Busting muscle myths: weight training tears up muscle tissues, compelling them to re-heal and build new ones, thereby making them more robust and flexible. It dramatically reduces the risk of muscle cramps, strains and backaches. You don’t need to worry about the tightened muscles anymore.”

“Strength training improves body mass: weight training increases your lean body mass, contrary to cardio. It strengthens the structure and balances muscles with fat. However, doing only cardio may leave you a softer version of yourself. With this approach, you may look completely different. Weight training increases your lean body mass, contrary to cardio. It strengthens the structure and balances muscles with fat. However, doing only cardio may leave you a softer version of yourself. With this approach, you may look completely different.”

“Resistance training strengthens the structure: resistance Training complements an entrepreneurial mindset. Disciplined schedules and punctuality in training regularly not only bolster your body structure but also improve your sleep patterns.”

He added; “Brain engagement and work productivity: though every exercise you perform regulates your heart rate and expands blood vessels, training specifically for muscles improves motor skills. It engages your brain and turns on the advanced circuitry.”

“Stress buster resistance training is like a war against resistance. You need to overcome weights to get stronger. It’s a continuous cycle where every workout helps you to go to the next level. Strength training can be a perfect business lesson if you, as an entrepreneur like to explore beyond your comfort zone.”

He concluded saying; “It’s hard to argue if everyone can benefit from strength training. The challenge lies in balancing the intensity of training to derive to the desired outcome. While it may seem difficult at the beginning, one can add strength training into their entrepreneurial lifestyle to create a proper work-life balance. Despite the pressure and hectic schedules, DKFit will provide you with a simple and efficient platform to maintain your health.”

