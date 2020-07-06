Group petitions police over sexual harassment by Chinese workers in Onitsha firm

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Anambra State female lawyers under the aegis of ‘Stand Up For Women Society’ have petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang over an alleged sexual harassment of Nigerian girls by some Chinese working in an Onitsha–based manufacturing company.

In the petition titled, “Cases of sexual harassment, human rights and labour violations by the expatriate workers”, the group alleged that the expatriates were in the habit of luring the girls with money, adding that those that failed to succumb to the intimidation were summarily sacked

Chairperson of the group, Adaobinna Edozie and secretary, Nkolika Ebede (Secretary), along with Joy Ikebuaku (legal adviser) and Chinwe Mezue (woman leader), who signed the petition, said they would not fold their arms and allow such incident to continue against fellow women at a time cases of rape were on the increase in the society

The petition read in part: “We humbly write to bring to your notice, cases of sexual harassment, assault, human rights abuses and labour violations by expatriate workers at Dexin West Africa Limited at Niger Bridge Industrial Layout, Onitsha.

“A particular incident occurred on June 12, 2020, at about 9.30 pm between three expatriate workers and one female worker (names withheld).

“The expatriate worker was reported to have called the lady on night duty from the factory work bay who gave her his phone to read a message on it.

“After reading the message, the Chinese worker told her to be ready to come back to their house to sleep with his brother and that they will pay her the sum of N4000.

“She warned the Chinese against insulting her and when the girl turned to go back to continue with her work, the Chinese kicked her on the bottom and her phone fell down and broke.

“After the incident, the expatriate worker gave her some money and told her that she had been sacked and that she should not enter the company again.

“Because it was too late for her to go home that night, the girl ended up sleeping at the company’s security post till the next morning.

“We seriously view these issues especially the manner and situations in which they occurred as breaches and harassment of the highest order by these expatriates

“Termination of one’s appointment without any justification and without payment of any benefits and exposure of the young girl to harsh weather with the attendant health risks, are also serious infringement of her fundamental rights.

“We hereby pray that you use your good offices to properly investigate these atrocities and impunity with the aim of bringing the culprits to book.”

CP Abang, who confirmed yesterday of receiving such petition said the matter was still under investigation by the police command.

According to him, justice must be done in the matter

