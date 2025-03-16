Natasha: Kingibe breaks ranks, demands open probe of sexual harassment claim against Akpabio

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

…As group petitions UN, asks Natasha to provide evidence

By Nnamdi Ojiego & Gift ChapiOdekina

Senator Ireti Kingibe has broken ranks with her colleagues in the Senate on the defence of Senator Godswill Akpabio over the sexual harassment allegations raised by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and called on the Senate President to subject himself to an open investigative hearing.

The allegations, which have sparked significant public debate, have been met with a demand for accountability from various quarters.

Kingibe’s pullback follows her relentless dragging on social media after she initially appeared to be dismissive of the allegations.

Affirming her new stance and explaining that she would never support the harassment of women or even men, she said: “As the Senator Representing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in the 10th Senate, and the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, I would like to state to all Nigerians that I am aware of the public dismay and I would like to address a few things officially.

“First, I would like to assure Nigerians that I will be at the forefront to champion the sexual harassment case involving my colleague, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, when the investigation comes to the red chamber. I am aware of the narrative that has been going around, and to set the record straight, my actions were not to undermine her claims, but to buttress that I was not aware in the first place of any such happenings.

Notwithstanding, I remain steadfast in the fight against all forms of violence against girls and women.

“As a sitting Senator, I will always defend the truth and fight to right all wrongs. Over the years, sexual harassment and assault have become commonplace in our homes and workplaces. Every Nigerian, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, or religion, should be committed to the struggle to end it as it affects all genders.

“Once an accusation of sexual harassment is formally tabled before the Senate, it would be incumbent on the body to note that this weighty issue must be investigated thoroughly by the appropriate mechanisms within the institution of the Senate.

The office of the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, which I chair, stands as a pillar of hope and a watershed for equality, equity, inclusivity, and opportunity. It offers Nigerian women recourse, refuge, and the right to dignity and social justice. It’s in this capacity that I am demanding an open, transparent and fair investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment. Justice, fairness and equity must be provided for everyone regardless of gender, position or social class.

I affirm my commitment to protecting the rights of girls and women across Nigeria.

“I align with the global community in advocating for increased gender equity in political representation and across all sectors of our society. To this end, I am focused on advancing the 35% Gender Inclusion Bill and the establishment of special seats for women to ensure greater participation of women in governance.

“The Gender Equity Bill 2025, SB 743, which I am pushing has passed the first reading and is now awaiting the second reading. I remain resolute in my service to the Nigerian people, undeterred by falsehoods, and committed to fostering a democracy where justice, fairness, and equity prevail.

Meanwhile, a group, Women for Change Vanguard, has petitioned the United Nations, urging the international body to intervene in the case.

The group, led by Mrs. Irene Imoh, staged a peaceful protest at the United Nations House in Abuja on Friday and expressed concern over what they described as the damage caused by unsubstantiated allegations against public figures.

They, however, called on Akpoti-Uduaghan to provide concrete evidence to back her allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

Addressing journalists, Imoh stated that while accountability is critical in cases of sexual harassment, allegations must be thoroughly scrutinised to prevent misuse of such claims.

“We gather here today at the esteemed UN House to express our support for the President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. Over the past few weeks, he has faced significant reputational damage due to unsubstantiated allegations of sexual harassment made by his colleague, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

She emphasised the importance of providing evidence when making such serious accusations, noting that the burden of proof lies with the accuser.

“It is important to remember that in any allegation of misconduct, the burden of proof lies with the accuser. If Senator Natasha claims to have been a victim of sexual harassment, we urge her to come forth with credible evidence to support her accusations. The gravity of such claims demands accountability”, Imoh stated.