Genk welcome back Onuachu from coronavirus break

Genk are pleased to have their African star players, Paul Onuachu and Eboue Kouassi back in Belgium to join the rest the squad for the 2021 season preparations.

Onuachu and Kouassi left for their respective countries following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in March. Before the forced break, Onuachu scored 10 goals and provided two assists in the recently ended 2019-20 campaign, helping his side to finish seventh.

“Paul Onuachu and Eboue Kouassi are back in Genk after a stay in their home country – Nigeria and Ivory Coast respectively,” read a statement from the club website.

“Flying back from the African continent to Europe in corona times proved far from obvious.

“Onuachu trained until mid-May and then left for Nigeria. He returned to Genk via Paris on the night from Friday to Saturday.”

