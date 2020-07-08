Fraud: Magu must be prosecuted – PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

insists indictment reinforces corruption allegations

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged the federal government to prosecute suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The party said Magu’s indictment reinforces its position that the much-hyped war against corruption by the EFCC, under his watch, has been a huge scam by corrupt individuals to cover the plundering of public resources, harass political opponents, intimidate and extort money from innocent Nigerians.

In a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its spokesman, the PDP alleged that “the revelations of diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC among other sleazes, as detailed in the memo by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, as well as the report of the Department of State Services, DSS, on Magu’s activities, have further exposed the racket that the fight against corruption had become under the All Progressives Congress, APC, government.”

It added that “the development has also exposed why corruption has worsened under the Buhari administration, as documented by the credible international organization, including Transparency International, TI.

“It is a big embarrassment to our nation, that the head of the anti-corruption agency in an administration led by the African Union, AU, anti-corruption champion and which prides itself on zero tolerance for corruption, is being dragged in allegation of looting recovered fund and other barefaced frauds.

“Now that the racket has been exposed, the onus lies on President Muhammadu Buhari to clean his Augean stable by not sweeping the matter under the carpet or seeking to provide a soft landing for the indicted EFCC boss and shield him from prosecution.

“What Nigerians expect at this moment is for President Buhari to enforce the law by directing relevant agencies to commence actions that would lead to Magu’s prosecution in the court.

“Anything short of this will not be acceptable to Nigerians.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: