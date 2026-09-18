2026 Ballon d’Or: Organisers reveal new record set by Messi

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 12: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Leagues Cup Phase One match between Inter Miami CF and Leon at Nu Stadium on August 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rich Storry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The official Ballon d’Or website has revealed a new career milestone achieved by Lionel Messi after the Argentine led Inter Miami to victory in the 2026 Campeones Cup.

According to a report published on Thursday, the 39-year-old scored with a header as Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 in the clash between the MLS champions and Liga MX champions.

The victory added another trophy to Messi’s collection at Inter Miami while also setting a new personal record for the Argentine.

Messi has now scored 36 goals in finals, the most by any player in football history, according to the Ballon d’Or organisers.

The Argentine has featured in 53 finals throughout his career, contributing 36 goals and 18 assists.

His goal against Cruz Azul also took his tally for Inter Miami to 100 goals since joining the Major League Soccer club in 2023.

Messi has made 115 appearances for Inter Miami, registering 100 goals and 57 assists for a total of 157 direct goal contributions.

The Ballon d’Or website noted that Messi’s arrival has coincided with a successful period for Inter Miami, with the club winning four trophies since his move to the United States.

His titles with the club are the 2023 Leagues Cup, 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, 2025 MLS Cup and 2026 Campeones Cup, taking Messi’s career trophy haul to 48

He is followed on the all-time list by Brazilian defenders Marquinhos and Dani Alves, who have each won 43 titles.

At 39, Messi remains among the nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or after another season in which he has added to his individual records and trophy collection.