[UPDATED] Fire guts a bus on Third Mainland Bridge

By Bose Adelaja
A commercial bus has reportedly been engulfed by fire on the Third Mainland Bridge.
The incident was said to have occurred at about 2pm, at Adekunle outward Third Mainland Bridge.
One lane has been opened for vehicles to reduce the backlog of traffic.
The Sector Commander,. Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Command Olusegun Ogungbemide, has confirmed the incident.
However, he said details are sketchy.
As at 2:27 pm, Ogungbemide gave the traffic advisory as follow:
Inward Adekunle:
From Stadium/Alaka (Surulere): Slow and steady movement
From Alaka/Iponri : Gradual movement
From Iponri/Costain: Moving traffic
From Costain axis: Gradual movement
Outward Adekunle:
Costain)Iponri : Free flow movement
From Iponri/Alaka: Free movement
Alaka/Stadium: Free movement