[UPDATED] Fire guts a bus on Third Mainland Bridge

On 2:45 pmIn Newsby
BREAKING: Fire guts bus on Third Mainland Bridge

By Bose Adelaja

A commercial bus has reportedly been engulfed by fire on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 2pm, at Adekunle outward Third Mainland Bridge.

One lane has been opened for vehicles to reduce the backlog of traffic.

The Sector Commander,. Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Command Olusegun Ogungbemide, has confirmed the incident.

However, he said details are sketchy.

As at 2:27 pm, Ogungbemide gave the traffic advisory as follow:

Inward Adekunle:

From Stadium/Alaka (Surulere): Slow and steady movement

From Alaka/Iponri : Gradual movement

From Iponri/Costain: Moving traffic

From Costain axis: Gradual movement

Outward Adekunle:

Costain)Iponri : Free flow movement

From Iponri/Alaka: Free movement

Alaka/Stadium: Free movement

